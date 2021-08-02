Leola Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Leola Johnson, APRN
Offers telehealth
Leola Johnson, APRN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brainerd, MN.
Leola Johnson works at
Essentia Health-Lakeland Psychiatry Clinic (Brainerd)
523 N 3rd St, Brainerd, MN 56401
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
An absolute genius.
- Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- 1689008062
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Leola Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Leola Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Leola Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leola Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leola Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leola Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leola Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.