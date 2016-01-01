See All Radiation Oncologists in Goshen, IN
Leon Bo Coody Jr, MSN

Radiation Oncology
Map Pin Small Goshen, IN
Accepting new patients

Overview of Leon Bo Coody Jr, MSN

Leon Bo Coody Jr, MSN is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. 

Leon Bo Coody Jr works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leon Bo Coody Jr's Office Locations

    Goshen Center for Cancer Care
    200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Leon Bo Coody Jr, MSN

    • Radiation Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1881102168
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leon Bo Coody Jr, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leon Bo Coody Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leon Bo Coody Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leon Bo Coody Jr works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. View the full address on Leon Bo Coody Jr’s profile.

    Leon Bo Coody Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leon Bo Coody Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leon Bo Coody Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leon Bo Coody Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

