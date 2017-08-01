See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Antonio, TX
Leonard Kajs, LCSW

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Leonard Kajs, LCSW is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Antonio, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1978 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 (210) 979-7100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    AvMed
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Choice Health
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 01, 2017
    He was very nice and listened to everything that I said. He remembered most of what happened in the previous sessions without really referring to his notes. He kept my kids happy and helped me and my husband sort through our messy divorce while keeping my kids from as much pain as possible. Overall, I would recommend him over and over again.
    Helotes, TX — Aug 01, 2017
    About Leonard Kajs, LCSW

    Marriage & Family Therapy
    English, Spanish
    1477642593
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    St. Mary's University, San Antonio, Texas
    Undergraduate School

