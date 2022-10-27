See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Manlius, NY
Dr. Leonard Savedoff, OD

Optometry
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leonard Savedoff, OD

Dr. Leonard Savedoff, OD is an Optometrist in Manlius, NY. 

Dr. Savedoff works at Weiss Savedoff & Ciccone Doctors of Optometry P.c. in Manlius, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Savedoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weiss Savedoff & Ciccone Doctors of Optometry P.c.
    8116 Cazenovia Rd Bldg 7, Manlius, NY 13104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 682-2835
  2. 2
    Weiss Savedoff & Ciccone Doctors of Optometry PC
    60 PRESIDENTIAL PLZ, Syracuse, NY 13202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 472-4594
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Oct 27, 2022
    My visit at Dr Savedoff’s office with staff very professional and accommodating. Dr.Savedoff helped me see that with my eye condition getting cataract surgery would help me see better. I had been to many doctors who gave me no options. I am forever grateful to see better thanks to his professionalism and his expertise. j
    About Dr. Leonard Savedoff, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629054713
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leonard Savedoff, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savedoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savedoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savedoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Savedoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savedoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savedoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savedoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

