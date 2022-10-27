Dr. Leonard Savedoff, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savedoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leonard Savedoff, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leonard Savedoff, OD
Dr. Leonard Savedoff, OD is an Optometrist in Manlius, NY.
Dr. Savedoff works at
Dr. Savedoff's Office Locations
1
Weiss Savedoff & Ciccone Doctors of Optometry P.c.8116 Cazenovia Rd Bldg 7, Manlius, NY 13104 Directions (315) 682-2835
2
Weiss Savedoff & Ciccone Doctors of Optometry PC60 PRESIDENTIAL PLZ, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 472-4594
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit at Dr Savedoff’s office with staff very professional and accommodating. Dr.Savedoff helped me see that with my eye condition getting cataract surgery would help me see better. I had been to many doctors who gave me no options. I am forever grateful to see better thanks to his professionalism and his expertise. j
About Dr. Leonard Savedoff, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savedoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savedoff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Savedoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Savedoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savedoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savedoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savedoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.