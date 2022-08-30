Leonard Silk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leonard Silk, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leonard Silk, PSY is a Psychologist in Langhorne, PA.
Locations
- 1 1703 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 2, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 504-8118
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I treated w/ Dr. Silk for quite a few years & have had nothing but excellent experiences w/ him. I'll admit there were times I know I wouldn't have made it through a good bit of truly horrible times & am extremely thankful to have been lucky enough to have been able to call him my doctor. Thank you Dr. Silk, you do have as you say very eclectic ways of working w/ your patients but that's what makes you such a great doc.
About Leonard Silk, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1982767182
Leonard Silk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Leonard Silk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leonard Silk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leonard Silk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.