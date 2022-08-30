See All Psychologists in Langhorne, PA
Leonard Silk, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Leonard Silk, PSY

Psychology
4.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Leonard Silk, PSY is a Psychologist in Langhorne, PA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    1703 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 2, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 504-8118
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Leonard Silk?

    Aug 30, 2022
    I treated w/ Dr. Silk for quite a few years & have had nothing but excellent experiences w/ him. I'll admit there were times I know I wouldn't have made it through a good bit of truly horrible times & am extremely thankful to have been lucky enough to have been able to call him my doctor. Thank you Dr. Silk, you do have as you say very eclectic ways of working w/ your patients but that's what makes you such a great doc.
    *DHB — Aug 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Leonard Silk, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Leonard Silk, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Leonard Silk to family and friends

    Leonard Silk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Leonard Silk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Leonard Silk, PSY.

    About Leonard Silk, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982767182
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leonard Silk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Leonard Silk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leonard Silk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leonard Silk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leonard Silk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Leonard Silk, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.