Leonora Giragosian, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leonora Giragosian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leonora Giragosian, NP
Overview of Leonora Giragosian, NP
Leonora Giragosian, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Leonora Giragosian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Leonora Giragosian's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiology at Weill Greenberg Center1305 York Avenue 8th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leonora Giragosian?
Great professional. Goes above and beyond to help her patients.
About Leonora Giragosian, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821586280
Frequently Asked Questions
Leonora Giragosian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Leonora Giragosian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leonora Giragosian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leonora Giragosian works at
33 patients have reviewed Leonora Giragosian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leonora Giragosian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leonora Giragosian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leonora Giragosian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.