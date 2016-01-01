Overview of Leora Fromm, CNM

Leora Fromm, CNM is a Midwife in Santa Cruz, CA. They graduated from UCSF and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Leora Fromm works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.