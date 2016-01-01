Leora Fromm, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leora Fromm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leora Fromm, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Leora Fromm, CNM
Leora Fromm, CNM is a Midwife in Santa Cruz, CA. They graduated from UCSF and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Leora Fromm works at
Leora Fromm's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1505 Soquel Dr Ste 2, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leora Fromm?
About Leora Fromm, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1023160132
Education & Certifications
- UCSF
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Leora Fromm accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Leora Fromm using Healthline FindCare.
Leora Fromm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leora Fromm works at
Leora Fromm has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leora Fromm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leora Fromm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leora Fromm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.