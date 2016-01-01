See All Nurse Midwives in Santa Cruz, CA
Leora Fromm, CNM

Midwifery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Leora Fromm, CNM

Leora Fromm, CNM is a Midwife in Santa Cruz, CA. They graduated from UCSF and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.

Leora Fromm works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leora Fromm's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1505 Soquel Dr Ste 2, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Pregnancy
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Pregnancy

Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Leora Fromm, CNM

    • Midwifery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1023160132
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UCSF
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leora Fromm, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leora Fromm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leora Fromm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leora Fromm works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Leora Fromm’s profile.

    Leora Fromm has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leora Fromm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leora Fromm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leora Fromm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

