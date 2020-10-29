Leronda Decamp accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leronda Decamp, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Leronda Decamp, NP
Leronda Decamp, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brooklyn, NY.
Leronda Decamp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Leronda Decamp's Office Locations
-
1
Nyc Health Hospitals Kings County451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 245-3100
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leronda Decamp?
She’s amazing!
About Leronda Decamp, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689197212
Frequently Asked Questions
Leronda Decamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leronda Decamp works at
Leronda Decamp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leronda Decamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leronda Decamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leronda Decamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.