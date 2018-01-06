Dr. Leroy Bilbrey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilbrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leroy Bilbrey, PHD
Dr. Leroy Bilbrey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cookeville, TN.
Cookeville Medical Center225 N Willow Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-8801
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I highly recommend Dr. Bilbrey. He is an excellent psychologist.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Bilbrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bilbrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilbrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilbrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilbrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilbrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.