See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Leshonda Wallace, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Leshonda Wallace, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Leshonda Wallace, FNP

Leshonda Wallace, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Leshonda Wallace works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leshonda Wallace's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington
    1725 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-3084
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Leshonda Wallace?

    Mar 06, 2018
    Ms. Wallace is a new breed of caring and concern for the patients that she treats. She exemplifies the Characters of what a Doctor should be. She is one of the few that actually reads and responds to emails. She is communicative and straight forward with her patients. I am proud and honored to have her as one of my caregivers.
    MT — Mar 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Leshonda Wallace, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Leshonda Wallace, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Leshonda Wallace to family and friends

    Leshonda Wallace's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Leshonda Wallace

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Leshonda Wallace, FNP.

    About Leshonda Wallace, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1851403257
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leshonda Wallace, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leshonda Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leshonda Wallace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Leshonda Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leshonda Wallace works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Leshonda Wallace’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Leshonda Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leshonda Wallace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leshonda Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leshonda Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.