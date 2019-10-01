Lesley Magnussen is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lesley Magnussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lesley Magnussen
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lesley Magnussen
Lesley Magnussen is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC.
Lesley Magnussen works at
Lesley Magnussen's Office Locations
Farragut Square1627 I St NW Ste 800, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (202) 204-1088
One Medical Group1501 M St NW Ste 450, Washington, DC 20005 Directions (202) 627-1901
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, informative, and patient. Always listens to my problems and provides her opinion on the best route of care. Have been seeing her for years and hope to never switch physicians!
About Lesley Magnussen
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
