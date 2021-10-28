See All Nurse Practitioners in Westlake, OH
Lesley Miely, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Lesley Miely, APRN

Lesley Miely, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Westlake, OH. 

Lesley Miely works at Mourany, Adnan E, M.d. in Westlake, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lesley Miely's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mourany, Adnan E, M.d.
    29099 Health Campus Dr Ste 250, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 617-4737

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 28, 2021
caring and knowledgable
ear ache patient — Oct 28, 2021
About Lesley Miely, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1770106262
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lesley Miely has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Lesley Miely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lesley Miely works at Mourany, Adnan E, M.d. in Westlake, OH. View the full address on Lesley Miely’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Lesley Miely. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lesley Miely.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lesley Miely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lesley Miely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

