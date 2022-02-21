Leslie Anunciacion, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Anunciacion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leslie Anunciacion, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leslie Anunciacion, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Leslie Anunciacion works at
Locations
North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope651 Nicollet Mall Ste 277, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Happily answers questions thoroughly and in easy-to-understand (but not condescending) terms. Gives you options for treatment/next steps and lets you choose how you want to proceed, and is willing to let you know when she doesn't know the answer and give you a referral for a specialist if you need it. Top-notch for primary care.
About Leslie Anunciacion, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1124576590
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie Anunciacion accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Leslie Anunciacion using Healthline FindCare.
Leslie Anunciacion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Leslie Anunciacion works at
2 patients have reviewed Leslie Anunciacion. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Anunciacion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Anunciacion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Anunciacion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.