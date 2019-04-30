Dr. Baliff accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leslie Baliff, PHD
Overview
Dr. Leslie Baliff, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Roslyn Heights, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 70 Glen Cove Rd Ste 202, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Directions (516) 767-1440
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very positive experience. I felt understood and accepted
About Dr. Leslie Baliff, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619035052
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baliff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baliff.
