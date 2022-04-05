Leslie Becton, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Becton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leslie Becton, LPC
Overview
Leslie Becton, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Philadelphia, PA.
Locations
Grow Therapy701 S 50th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Becton is great listener who offers manageable steps for improvement and change.
About Leslie Becton, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1275883829
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie Becton accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Leslie Becton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Becton.
