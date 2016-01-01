Leslie Binford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leslie Binford, PMHNP
Overview of Leslie Binford, PMHNP
Leslie Binford, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Binford's Office Locations
- 1 2021 21st Ave S Ste 410, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 430-0473
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leslie Binford?
About Leslie Binford, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992145577
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie Binford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Binford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Binford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Binford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.