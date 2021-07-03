Dr. Leslie Blanchard, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Blanchard, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Blanchard, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fayetteville, AR.
Dr. Blanchard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Matthew J. Crouch MD Pllc1 W Sunbridge Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 443-5575
-
2
River Valley Psychology Pllc3101 W 2nd Ct, Russellville, AR 72801 Directions (479) 567-5654
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blanchard?
I was skeptical of therapy at first but Dr. Blanchard completely changed my perspective. She far exceeded my expectations and helped so much.
About Dr. Leslie Blanchard, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154579902
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanchard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blanchard works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Blanchard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blanchard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blanchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blanchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.