Leslie Brice, PA
Leslie Brice, PA is a Physician Assistant in Austin, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
Premier Family Physicians5625 Eiger Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 892-7076Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
excellent, she is very knowledgeable and compassionate
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Leslie Brice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Brice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Leslie Brice. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Brice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Brice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Brice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.