Leslie Cunningham accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Cunningham, MA
Overview
Leslie Cunningham, MA is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO.
Locations
- 1 5775 NW 64th Ter Ste 201, Kansas City, MO 64151 Directions (816) 746-5352
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Leslie has been fantastic to work with personally and for my children. She has helped all of us better understand tough situations and dynamics and given us tools for handling ourselves during challenging times.
About Leslie Cunningham, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1821145566
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Leslie Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.