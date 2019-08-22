See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Leslie Echols, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.8 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Leslie Echols, NP

Leslie Echols, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Leslie Echols works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leslie Echols' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sunset Primary Care Clinic
    9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 426, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 688-8110
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 22, 2019
I had two appointments with Leslie in May and June of 2019. She told me it might be a long journey to get some answers to what is going on with my health and symptoms and she was right about that. I found her to be very patient, kind and VERY sincere. She really listened to me. I have been around a few of the others as in staff and I adore Casandra who has been with this practice for a while. She is so funny and makes you feel happy when you really are feeling ill. I feel Leslie is an asset to the practice. I hope she will stay so I can see her again after I find out my health issues.
Maureen K. — Aug 22, 2019
Photo: Leslie Echols, NP
About Leslie Echols, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174028617
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Leslie Echols has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Leslie Echols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Leslie Echols works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Leslie Echols’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Leslie Echols. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Echols.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Echols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Echols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.