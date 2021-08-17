See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cape Girardeau, MO
Leslie Evans-Hedge, NP

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Overview of Leslie Evans-Hedge, NP

Leslie Evans-Hedge, NP is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. 

Leslie Evans-Hedge works at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists in Cape Girardeau, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leslie Evans-Hedge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedic Specialists
    48 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 335-8257
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 17, 2021
    Leslie is a great compliment to Dr. Burns, she listens to you and takes her time to check you and is concerned about the patient. I trust her and have no problem talking to her and knowing that she is listening.
    D Proffer — Aug 17, 2021
    About Leslie Evans-Hedge, NP

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497200927
