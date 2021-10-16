See All Counselors in Covington, WA
Leslie Gibb, LMHC

Counseling
Overview

Leslie Gibb, LMHC is a Counselor in Covington, WA. 

Leslie Gibb works at Mindsource Center LLC in Covington, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mindsource Center LLC
    Mindsource Center LLC
27023 164th Ave Se, Covington, WA 98042
(206) 354-6205
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 16, 2021
    Leslie has been my daughter’s counselor for 2 years and has helped her manage her anxiety and enter teen years more prepared by having healthy tools in conjunction with medicine through another provider. My daughter likes her sessions with Leslie and utilizes them to work through daily experiences of being a teen. I have appreciated the team approach in strategizing with her care.
    Anonymous — Oct 16, 2021
    About Leslie Gibb, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1881807527
