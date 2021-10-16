Leslie Gibb accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Gibb, LMHC
Overview
Leslie Gibb, LMHC is a Counselor in Covington, WA.
Leslie Gibb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mindsource Center LLC27023 164th Ave Se, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (206) 354-6205
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leslie Gibb?
Leslie has been my daughter’s counselor for 2 years and has helped her manage her anxiety and enter teen years more prepared by having healthy tools in conjunction with medicine through another provider. My daughter likes her sessions with Leslie and utilizes them to work through daily experiences of being a teen. I have appreciated the team approach in strategizing with her care.
About Leslie Gibb, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1881807527
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie Gibb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leslie Gibb works at
8 patients have reviewed Leslie Gibb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Gibb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Gibb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Gibb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.