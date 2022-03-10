See All Physicians Assistants in Portland, OR
Leslie Gregory, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.7 (25)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Leslie Gregory, PA is a Physician Assistant in Portland, OR. 

Leslie Gregory works at Sellwood Medical Clinic in Portland, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sellwood Medical Clinic
    8332 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 595-9300
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 10, 2022
    Too often it seems doctors have one foot out the door during the regular preventative visits; Leslie Gregory was present, engaged, and practical during my appointment and I left the visit feeling empowered and like I had someone on my side to tackle my health concerns. I didn’t feel shamed or judged or that it was a waste of my time, and when I left I didn’t feel like I forgot to talk about anything, she was proactive in covering all of the bases. Looking forward to building a relationship with this provider!
    ES — Mar 10, 2022
    Leslie Gregory, PA
    About Leslie Gregory, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689632457
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leslie Gregory has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Leslie Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leslie Gregory works at Sellwood Medical Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Leslie Gregory’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Leslie Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Gregory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

