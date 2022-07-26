Leslie King, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leslie King, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Leslie King, ARNP
Leslie King, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS.
Leslie King works at
Leslie King's Office Locations
-
1
Midwest Breast Care in the Sarah Cannon Cancer Building at Menorah12140 Nall Ave Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 906-9364
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leslie King?
I am very confused by the other one star reviews. I was referred to Leslie King by my ob after I received a questionable mammogram and sonogram. I was terrified by the time I reached her office. She was extremely patient with me and my husband. She explained what was found during the mammograms and ultrasound and also gave me real statistics. She explained the biopsy process and what the outcomes could mean. She was comforting and caring. I also could not find the mass with a self exam and she helped me find it so I knew what and where the issue was. After the biopsy she gave me a full diagnosis and made sure I understood. It was not an experience that I wanted but I felt like I had someone in my corner who cared and was listening and giving me the feedback I needed.
About Leslie King, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700203130
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Leslie King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leslie King works at
5 patients have reviewed Leslie King. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.