Leslie Larsen, MS

Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Leslie Larsen, MS

Leslie Larsen, MS is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Leslie Larsen works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leslie Larsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1508816984
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

