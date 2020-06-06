Leslie Lee, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leslie Lee, FNP
Overview of Leslie Lee, FNP
Leslie Lee, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO.
Leslie Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Dermatology1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I have read some of the negative reviews. This is NOT the Annie Lee I go to. This Annie Lee is a great medical person who functions well alongside of Doctors. She is on top of her work and listens well.
About Leslie Lee, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285623058
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Leslie Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Leslie Lee accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Leslie Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Lee.
