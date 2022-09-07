See All Nurse Practitioners in Germantown, TN
Leslie Norman, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Leslie Norman, NP

Leslie Norman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Germantown, TN. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leslie Norman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7705 Poplar Ave Ste 210 Bldg B, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 843-1500
  2. 2
    Memphis Obstetrics and Gynecological Association PC
    7918 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 624-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 07, 2022
    I really enjoyed Dr. Norman at my appointment. She was very attentive and listened to me and gave me honest healthcare. I really appreciate her!
    Sep 07, 2022
    Photo: Leslie Norman, NP
    About Leslie Norman, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215234505
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

