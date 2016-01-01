See All Nurse Practitioners in Salisbury, MD
Leslie Oliver, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Leslie Oliver, CRNP

Leslie Oliver, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD. 

Leslie Oliver works at Easton Dermatology in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Leslie Oliver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Easton Dermatology
    106 Milford St Ste 501B, Salisbury, MD 21804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 819-8867
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Biopsy
Wart Removal
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Leslie Oliver, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003415720
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leslie Oliver, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leslie Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leslie Oliver works at Easton Dermatology in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Leslie Oliver’s profile.

    Leslie Oliver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Oliver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

