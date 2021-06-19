Dr. Leslie Phillips, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Phillips, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Phillips, PHD is a Psychologist in Durham, NC. They graduated from Southwest Missouri State University.
Dr. Phillips works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
EmergeOrtho7810 NC Highway 751, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 544-7270
-
2
Emergeortho PA120 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 220-5255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
EmergeOrtho3100 Duraleigh Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 788-8797Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
I was late for my appt. He held the remaining 20 minutes for me, and shared important relevant information. I also appreciated that he Reviewed my chart before our meeting.
About Dr. Leslie Phillips, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1205812542
Education & Certifications
- Southwest Missouri State University
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.