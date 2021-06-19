See All Psychologists in Durham, NC
Dr. Leslie Phillips, PHD

Psychology
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Leslie Phillips, PHD is a Psychologist in Durham, NC. They graduated from Southwest Missouri State University.

Dr. Phillips works at EmergeOrtho in Durham, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    EmergeOrtho
    7810 NC Highway 751, Durham, NC 27713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 544-7270
  2. 2
    Emergeortho PA
    120 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 220-5255
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    EmergeOrtho
    3100 Duraleigh Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 788-8797
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 19, 2021
    I was late for my appt. He held the remaining 20 minutes for me, and shared important relevant information. I also appreciated that he Reviewed my chart before our meeting.
    — Jun 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Leslie Phillips, PHD
    About Dr. Leslie Phillips, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1205812542
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southwest Missouri State University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Phillips, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.