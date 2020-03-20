Leslie Rach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Leslie Rach, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leslie Rach, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Leslie Rach works at
Locations
Desert Bloom Family Medicine10240 W Indian School Rd Ste 155, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 385-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Initial visit. I want absolutely astounded at the incredible bedside manner I received. She was Extremely knowledgeable, helpful and pleasant to work with
About Leslie Rach, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629384284
Leslie Rach accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Leslie Rach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Leslie Rach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Rach.
