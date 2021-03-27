See All Social Workers in Elko, NV
Leslie Rangel, MSW

Clinical Social Work
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Leslie Rangel, MSW is a Clinical Social Worker in Elko, NV. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1250 Lamoille Hwy Ste 310, Elko, NV 89801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 271-3942

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Depression
Bipolar I Disorder
Bipolar II Disorder
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Leslie Rangel, MSW

    Specialties
    • Clinical Social Work
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891027876
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leslie Rangel, MSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Rangel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leslie Rangel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Leslie Rangel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Rangel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Rangel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Rangel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

