Leslie Robinson, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Leslie Robinson, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Oceanside, CA. 

Leslie Robinson works at Leslie Robinson, MFT in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leslie Robinson, MFT
    2111 S El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA 92054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 417-9277

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Compulsive Gambling
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Compulsive Gambling

Anxiety
  
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Compulsive Gambling
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Panic Disorder
Pathological Gambling
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Leslie Robinson, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720156326
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leslie Robinson, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leslie Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leslie Robinson works at Leslie Robinson, MFT in Oceanside, CA. View the full address on Leslie Robinson’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Leslie Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

