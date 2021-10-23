See All Physicians Assistants in Philadelphia, PA
Leslie Rosenberg, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Leslie Rosenberg, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Leslie Rosenberg works at Burstein Medical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Burstein Medical Associates
    1718 Welsh Rd Ste A, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 673-1700
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Leslie Rosenberg, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235428905
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leslie Rosenberg, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leslie Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leslie Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Leslie Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leslie Rosenberg works at Burstein Medical Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Leslie Rosenberg’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Leslie Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

