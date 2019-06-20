Leslie Savage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Savage, PSY
Leslie Savage, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Silverdale, WA.
Leslie Savage works at
Peninsula Psychological Center Inc. Ps.1191 Nw Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 698-4860
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Savage was caring and direct. She evaluated my son and diagnosed him to be on the Autism Spectrum even though we had seen other doctors since early childhood. She explained his condition with clarity and answered our questions. My son's presentation was not typical( he looked people in the eyes and his communication skills were not atypical) so previously we were told he just had ADD, with no hyperactivity...we knew he diagnoses had been incomplete as his struggles to function were very evident. He struggled to complete HS and was now as adult receiving additional support because he had finally received a correct diagnoses.
About Leslie Savage, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1831195486
Leslie Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
