Dr. Leslie Trott, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Leslie Trott, ED.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt Univ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 777 Passaic Ave Ste 550, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 777-3933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Leslie Trott, ED.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 43 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1992879555
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Univ
- Norwich Univ.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trott accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trott speaks American Sign Language.
Dr. Trott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.