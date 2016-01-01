See All Clinical Psychologists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. Leslie Trott, ED.D

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Leslie Trott, ED.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt Univ.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    777 Passaic Ave Ste 550, Clifton, NJ 07012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 777-3933

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Family Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Marital Therapy
Family Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Marital Therapy

Treatment frequency



    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Leslie Trott, ED.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    NPI Number
    • 1992879555
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • Norwich Univ.
