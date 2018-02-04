See All Clinical Psychologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Leslie Westfield, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Leslie Westfield, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oregon.

Dr. Westfield works at Leslie Westfield, PhD PC & Associates in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leslie Westfield, PhD PC & Associates
    701 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 509-5223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosocial Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Psychosomatic Medicine Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leslie Westfield, PHD

    Specialties
    Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1659392140
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Oregon Health Sciences University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    University of Oregon
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    University of Oregon/Health Sciences University, Portland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leslie Westfield, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Westfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westfield works at Leslie Westfield, PhD PC & Associates in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Westfield’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Westfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

