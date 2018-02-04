Dr. Leslie Westfield, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Westfield, PHD
Dr. Leslie Westfield, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oregon.
Leslie Westfield, PhD PC & Associates701 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 509-5223
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Westfield is a fantastic Psychologist. She's kind and compassionate. Truly recommend her.
About Dr. Leslie Westfield, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University of Oregon
- University of Oregon/Health Sciences University, Portland
