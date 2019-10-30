Leslie Whitney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Leslie Whitney, PA-C
Overview
Leslie Whitney, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Irvine, CA.
Leslie Whitney works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Consultants of Orange County113 Waterworks Way Ste 155, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 612-9090
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went in to see Leslie after multiple doctors were dragging their feet to help me. Leslie listened and helped instantly and even rushed some major testing for me while I was here on vacation. She was awesome.
About Leslie Whitney, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1508163593
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie Whitney accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Whitney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Leslie Whitney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Whitney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Whitney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Whitney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.