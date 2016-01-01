Leslie Yerkes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Yerkes, RN
Overview of Leslie Yerkes, RN
Leslie Yerkes, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Yerkes' Office Locations
-
1
1930 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Directions
(856) 336-5806
Tuesday12:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 6:00pmThursday9:30am - 2:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Leslie Yerkes?
About Leslie Yerkes, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326426552
Frequently Asked Questions
Leslie Yerkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Leslie Yerkes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Yerkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Yerkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Yerkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.