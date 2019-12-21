See All Nurse Practitioners in Kissimmee, FL
Lester Guerramartinez, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Lester Guerramartinez, ARNP

Lester Guerramartinez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Ana G. Mendez University.

Lester Guerramartinez works at Orlando Family Physicians in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Lester Guerramartinez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    W. Vine St
    910 W Vine St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 517-9582
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Dec 21, 2019
    I’m very happy with Dr. LESTER. He takes His time and answer your questions. For me that is being a very good doctor because, he takes his time to listen and does not rush you. That is very significant to me.
    Noemi (MIMI ) Gascon — Dec 21, 2019
    About Lester Guerramartinez, ARNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 8 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1982070710
    Education & Certifications

    • Ana G. Mendez University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lester Guerramartinez, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lester Guerramartinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lester Guerramartinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lester Guerramartinez works at Orlando Family Physicians in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Lester Guerramartinez’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lester Guerramartinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lester Guerramartinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lester Guerramartinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lester Guerramartinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

