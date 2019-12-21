Lester Guerramartinez, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lester Guerramartinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lester Guerramartinez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Ana G. Mendez University.
W. Vine St910 W Vine St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 517-9582Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m very happy with Dr. LESTER. He takes His time and answer your questions. For me that is being a very good doctor because, he takes his time to listen and does not rush you. That is very significant to me.
About Lester Guerramartinez, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982070710
Education & Certifications
- Ana G. Mendez University
Frequently Asked Questions
Lester Guerramartinez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lester Guerramartinez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lester Guerramartinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lester Guerramartinez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Lester Guerramartinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lester Guerramartinez.
