Dr. Lester Mindus, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lester Mindus, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cerritos, CA.
Dr. Mindus works at
Locations
Lester A Mindus Phd A Psychology Corp.17215 Studebaker Rd Ste 110, Cerritos, CA 90703 Directions (562) 860-2210
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Where do I begin with this amazing soul? Dr. Mindus is the epitome of an Extraordinary Psychologist who truly cares about his patients. I have been seeing Dr. Mindus off and on since April 2012, and he has since changed my life for the better. Dr. Mindus takes his time and really listens to you and your feelings and makes you feel comfortable to express yourself in a way I have never experienced. Every visit is a fresh breath of air. If you are looking for a psychologist that cares, call him.
About Dr. Lester Mindus, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mindus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mindus works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mindus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mindus.
