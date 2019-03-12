Levon Ter-Bagdasarian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Levon Ter-Bagdasarian, NP
Overview of Levon Ter-Bagdasarian, NP
Levon Ter-Bagdasarian, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Glendale, CA.
Levon Ter-Bagdasarian works at
Levon Ter-Bagdasarian's Office Locations
Golden State Behavioral1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 240-0340
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Levon Ter-Bagdasarian?
Very good! He listens to me every time I speak,is knowledgeable about medications that might work for me....the only problem that I have is that he is so soft spoken that I have a hard time understanding him .. but my husband joins me,and can tell me the things I cannot hear... I really really like him...
About Levon Ter-Bagdasarian, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891793089
Frequently Asked Questions
Levon Ter-Bagdasarian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Levon Ter-Bagdasarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Levon Ter-Bagdasarian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Levon Ter-Bagdasarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Levon Ter-Bagdasarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Levon Ter-Bagdasarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.