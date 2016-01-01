Lex Barker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lex Barker, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lex Barker, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA.
Lex Barker works at
Locations
-
1
University of Wash Medex Northwest4311 11th Ave NE Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 616-4001
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lex Barker?
About Lex Barker, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447762000
Frequently Asked Questions
Lex Barker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lex Barker works at
Lex Barker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lex Barker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lex Barker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lex Barker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.