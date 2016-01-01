Lexie Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lexie Smith, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lexie Smith, FNP
Lexie Smith, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lexie Smith's Office Locations
- 1 1901 Medi Park Dr Ste 200, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 468-4350
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Lexie Smith, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790262798
Frequently Asked Questions
Lexie Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lexie Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lexie Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lexie Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lexie Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.