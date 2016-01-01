See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Leyna R Inberg, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Leyna R Inberg works at Oak Street Health Zuni Road in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health Zuni Road
    5555 Zuni Rd SE Ste 11, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 204-7563
    Oak Street Health Atrisco
    4208 Central Ave SW Ste G, Albuquerque, NM 87105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 886-2659
    Oak Street Health Rio Bravo
    1625 Rio Bravo Blvd SW Ste 36, Albuquerque, NM 87105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 207-0973
    Oak Street Health Fourth Street
    333 Montano Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 207-1451
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna

    About Leyna R Inberg, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1801255898
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leyna R Inberg, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leyna R Inberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leyna R Inberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leyna R Inberg works at Oak Street Health Zuni Road in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Leyna R Inberg’s profile.

    Leyna R Inberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Leyna R Inberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leyna R Inberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leyna R Inberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

