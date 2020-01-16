Lia Seguine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lia Seguine, PA-C
Overview
Lia Seguine, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ.
Lia Seguine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ocotillo Internal Medicine Associates Plc245 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 895-5870
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lia Seguine?
I’ve seen Lia pa-c before in the past and I’ve had a completely different experience. Very thorough and asks questions so that she can assess what else may be contributing to my overall health including my high cholesterol that I wouldn’t have thought of before, she has helped me to come off of multiple medications - definitely a good experience for me!!
About Lia Seguine, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881142420
Frequently Asked Questions
Lia Seguine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lia Seguine works at
7 patients have reviewed Lia Seguine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lia Seguine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lia Seguine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lia Seguine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.