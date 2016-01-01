Libbie Oberly, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Libbie Oberly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Libbie Oberly, LCPC
Overview
Libbie Oberly, LCPC is a Counselor in Bozeman, MT. They graduated from Montana Sate University.
Libbie Oberly works at
Locations
-
1
A Turning Point Counseling211 Haggerty Ln # 250, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 570-5035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Medicaid
- PacificSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Libbie Oberly?
About Libbie Oberly, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1366563116
Education & Certifications
- Montana Sate University
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTANA / MISSOULA
Frequently Asked Questions
Libbie Oberly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Libbie Oberly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Libbie Oberly works at
13 patients have reviewed Libbie Oberly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Libbie Oberly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Libbie Oberly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Libbie Oberly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.