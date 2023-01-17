Lidia Pomaville, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lidia Pomaville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lidia Pomaville, PA-C
Overview
Lidia Pomaville, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Berwyn, IL.
Lidia Pomaville works at
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Berwyn3253 S Harlem Ave Ste 1A, Berwyn, IL 60402 Directions (708) 788-3885
Hospital Affiliations
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Lidia was very professional and thorough. She explained everything in detail. Only drawback was that I was going to be given samples and I didn’t get them.
About Lidia Pomaville, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Russian
NPI: 1144595174
Education & Certifications
- University Of St. Francis
Lidia Pomaville has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lidia Pomaville accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lidia Pomaville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lidia Pomaville works at
Lidia Pomaville speaks Russian.
74 patients have reviewed Lidia Pomaville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lidia Pomaville.
