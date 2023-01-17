See All Physicians Assistants in Berwyn, IL
Lidia Pomaville, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (74)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Lidia Pomaville, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Berwyn, IL. 

Lidia Pomaville works at Forefront Dermatology - Berwyn in Berwyn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Berwyn
    3253 S Harlem Ave Ste 1A, Berwyn, IL 60402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 788-3885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Macneal Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acne Scars
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Acne Scars

Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Electrodesiccation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Glycolic Acid Skin Care Treatment Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Lidia was very professional and thorough. She explained everything in detail. Only drawback was that I was going to be given samples and I didn’t get them.
    — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lidia Pomaville, PA-C
    About Lidia Pomaville, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1144595174
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of St. Francis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lidia Pomaville, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lidia Pomaville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lidia Pomaville has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lidia Pomaville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lidia Pomaville works at Forefront Dermatology - Berwyn in Berwyn, IL. View the full address on Lidia Pomaville’s profile.

    74 patients have reviewed Lidia Pomaville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lidia Pomaville.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lidia Pomaville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lidia Pomaville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

