Liezl Demiar, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Liezl Demiar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Liezl Demiar, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Liezl Demiar, NP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arlington, TX.
Liezl Demiar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dmt Endocrinology PA501 Rita Ln Ste 113, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 468-9200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Liezl Demiar?
very thorough
About Liezl Demiar, NP
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1164905170
Frequently Asked Questions
Liezl Demiar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Liezl Demiar accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Liezl Demiar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Liezl Demiar works at
4 patients have reviewed Liezl Demiar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Liezl Demiar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Liezl Demiar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Liezl Demiar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.