Liji Seilas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Liji Seilas, ARNP
Overview of Liji Seilas, ARNP
Liji Seilas, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Liji Seilas works at
Liji Seilas' Office Locations
-
1
Community Health Centers Inc.1901 Springlake Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73111 Directions (405) 419-9800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Liji Seilas?
About Liji Seilas, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003072430
Frequently Asked Questions
Liji Seilas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Liji Seilas works at
Liji Seilas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Liji Seilas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Liji Seilas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Liji Seilas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.