Lileta Wint has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lileta Wint, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Lileta Wint, NP
Lileta Wint, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Milwaukee, WI.
Lileta Wint works at
Lileta Wint's Office Locations
Therapy Wizards Corp3727 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208 Directions (414) 291-2626
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Love her best Dr. Ive ever had
About Lileta Wint, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649690942
Frequently Asked Questions
Lileta Wint accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lileta Wint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
